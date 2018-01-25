National Gallery promotes art in science

An exhibition of selected photos of the sun taken by Dr. Bill Hrudy opened last night (23 January) at the National Gallery, it’s the second installment of the National Galleries photography exhibition.

It’s Dr. Hrudy’s first exhibition on island. He said he approached gallery officials a few months ago with images he had taken with his telescope at the University College of the Cayman Islands and they saw it as an opportunity to marry art with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.)

“Because we think art is another way to help individuals to kind of understand science and technology through just another avenue,” said National Gallery’s Kerri-Anne Chisholm.

“This is unusual, how many people have had a chance to see what the surface of the sun looks like through a high-powered telescope and you saw the couple of pictures where one of them had a little Earth superimposed, that’s the earth to scale,” said Dr. Hrudy.

The exhibition runs until March.

