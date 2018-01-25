Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

National Gallery promotes art in science

January 24, 2018
Philipp Richter
An exhibition of selected photos of the sun taken by Dr. Bill Hrudy opened last night (23 January) at the National Gallery, it’s the second installment of the National Galleries photography exhibition.

It’s Dr. Hrudy’s first exhibition on island. He said he approached gallery officials a few months ago with images he had taken with his telescope at the University College of the Cayman Islands and they saw it as an opportunity to marry art with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.)

“Because we think art is another way to help individuals to kind of understand science and technology through just another avenue,” said National Gallery’s Kerri-Anne Chisholm.
“This is unusual, how many people have had a chance to see what the surface of the sun looks like through a high-powered telescope and you saw the couple of pictures where one of them had a little Earth superimposed, that’s the earth to scale,” said Dr. Hrudy.
The exhibition runs until March.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

