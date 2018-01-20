National Heroes Day road closures

Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
January 19, 2018
Kevin Morales
Several roads will be closed between 19-22 January due to the National Heroes Day celebrations on 22 January in George Town. 

From 6 p.m. Friday (19 January), Fort Street will be closed between Albert Panton Street and Edward Street. Albert Panton Street will be closed from Fort Street to the end of Kirk House and Edward Street will be closed from Fort Street to Dr. Roys Drive. 

Those roads will reopen temporary Saturday (20 January) between 12 a.m. and Noon. 

From 2 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday (20-22 January), Fort Street will be closed between North Church Street and Edward Dr. Edward Dr. will be closed from Fort Street to Cardinall Avenue and Main Street and Albert Panton Street will be closed from Fort Street to Cardinall Ave. 

