News

Nearly half of PR applications processed since May have been approved

January 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
Just less than half of the permanent residency applications submitted since Government resumed processing them last May have been approved.

Through 11 January, 1,147 applications had been processed.

Of those, 527 — about 46% — have been approved.

A little more than a quarter — 294 — have been refused.

About 22% have been deferred for the time being.

4% were withdrawn, 2% deemed no power, meaning they’re outside the remit of the board to consider.

Government says the backlog of applications currently before the board now sits at 402. When immigration started processing applications again last year, it’s believe the backlog started at nearly 1,000 applications.

