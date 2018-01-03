Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Net Neutrality and it’s effects on Cayman

January 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Net neutrality has been a topic of controversy in the US with lawmakers moving forward with net neutrality legislation there and it could have some impact here. OfReg Deputy CEO and Executive Director ICT Alee Fa’amoae says since 2010. Net neutrality has been in place in Cayman but with the changes in the US and our internet being fed through a Miami access point we may feel some fallout from whatever changes are implemented there. He said, “That is typically not your usual access point so I don’t think we would suffer the same kind of impacts the US customers are worried about.” Net neutrality prevents telecom providers from treating customers differently when it comes to usage and pricing. Mr Fa’amoe says as a regulator OfReg would step in if a telecoms network provider was restricting a particular type of network access on their network.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: