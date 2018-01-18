New Boxing Gym dead? One year later not a shovel to be found in Bodden Town

Just one year ago, boxer Manny Pacquiao put symbolic shovels into the ground in Bodden Town for what was supposed to be the beginning of a new boxing facility estimated at $500,000. Fast forward 365 days later, and the land is still relatively in tact with no sight of any construction. Sports Director Collin Anglin says the new budget has expedited certain projects, while others have fallen to the waste side.

“We are in a new budget year now and as always there are so many new initiatives. The main focus has really diverted to things like getting ready for CARIFTA 2019.”

Anglin adds the gym, which was introduced in January 2016, one year after the original budget was submitted, lacked sufficient funding and time for completion.

“We also had a lot of sports initiatives even in place before the boxing gym that we are still working on.When you’re in a situation where you have limited funding, then you have to prioritize at this point.”

One facility however that will taking precedent in 2018 is the Haig Bodden Field in Bodden Town.

“Adding an additional court, upgrading the netball court, the basketball court, turning them into multi purpose courts, we wanted to put in some concessions stands there.”

With a number of planned upgrades for sports facilities across Cayman such as in East End (Donovan Rankine Field, changing facilities, track) North Side (Ronald J. Forbes Field, changing facilities) George Town (Truman Bodden Sports Complex, offices, scoreboard), Anglin says only few are actually realized.

“What you find is that there is never enough money to complete the project. So you have to phase it in and that’s what we are working on with Haig Bodden.”

In retrospect, was the new boxing gym in Bodden Town ever a realistic project?

“I really can’t say, all I can say is we will be as vigilant as we can to try and rush the process along as quickly as we possibly can.”

Perhaps it was all show for a guest long gone.

