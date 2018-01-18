Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

New Boxing Gym dead? One year later not a shovel to be found in Bodden Town

January 17, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Just one year ago, boxer Manny Pacquiao put symbolic shovels into the ground in Bodden Town for what was supposed to be the beginning of a new boxing facility estimated at $500,000. Fast forward 365 days later, and the land is still relatively in tact with no sight of any construction. Sports Director Collin Anglin says the new budget has expedited certain projects, while others have fallen to the waste side.

“We are in a new budget year now and as always there are so many new initiatives. The main focus has really diverted to things like getting ready for CARIFTA 2019.”

Anglin adds the gym, which was introduced in January 2016, one year after the original budget was submitted, lacked sufficient funding and time for completion.

“We also had a lot of sports initiatives even in place before the boxing gym that we are still working on.When you’re in a situation where you have limited funding, then you have to prioritize at this point.”

One facility however that will taking precedent in 2018 is the Haig Bodden Field in Bodden Town.

“Adding an additional court, upgrading the netball court, the basketball court, turning them into multi purpose courts, we wanted to put in some concessions stands there.”

With a number of planned upgrades for sports facilities across Cayman such as in East End (Donovan Rankine Field, changing facilities, track) North Side (Ronald J. Forbes Field, changing facilities) George Town (Truman Bodden Sports Complex, offices, scoreboard), Anglin says only few are actually realized.

“What you find is that there is never enough money to complete the project. So you have to phase it in and that’s what we are working on with Haig Bodden.”

In retrospect, was the new boxing gym in Bodden Town ever a realistic project?

“I really can’t say, all I can say is we will be as vigilant as we can to try and rush the process along as quickly as we possibly can.”

Perhaps it was all show for a guest long gone.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: