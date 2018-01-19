New Huldah Avenue and Smith Road traffic light expected on Monday

Viewers passing through the intersection of Huldah Avenue and Smith Road near the cricket oval will notice one set of traffic lights remains missing. One traffic light polearm collapsed last week, and the National Roads Authority says it won’t be fixed until next week. The NRA originally hoped to have the lights back up today (18 January.) An NRA spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the repairs are not yet complete and the company hopes it’s ready by Monday.

