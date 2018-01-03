News

New Year’s resolutions push businesses

January 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

With the new year comes the inevitable, many of us making promises to ourselves to better our lives in one way or another. Some businesses on island say they’re already seeing an uptick in business because of New Year’s resolutions including World Gym, George Town. They say memberships are seeing a spike, “We expect our New Year’s resolutions to be flowing in and that would be coupled with getting fit losing some weight building some muscle our busy season is the first quarter of the year,” said Sam Young, co-owner/manager World Gym.

At Bon Vivant interior decorator and appliance manager Priscilla Myles says many people are buying devices to help them prepare more nutritious meals. She said, ” It’s always about, increasing better living, being more healthy, so we really did have a lot of inquiries about juicers and spiralizers, so stuff that gets people thinking.”

We want to hear your new years resolutions head over to our Facebook page and leave us a comment that is facebook.com/cayman27.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: