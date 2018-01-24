Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
No arrests made in Barcam Esso robbery

January 24, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
No arrests have been made into Sunday’s (21 January) armed robbery at Barcam Esso in which two men made off with an undisclosed sum of cash from the gas station. According to police the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday two men entered the premises brandishing a firearm. They escaped in a dark-colored compact vehicle heading into George Town. No shots were fired in the incident and no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as both being about 6 ft tall, one being of proportionate build wearing blue jeans and a plain, white t-shirt, while the other was of stocky build. He was wearing all black. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers.

