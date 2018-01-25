No plans in sight for Spotts Dock development

Despite talks of improvements in the past plans for Spotts Dock have come to a halt.

Deputy director at Port Authority Melissa Ebanks says there will be no upgrades to the area.

Back in 2012 plans appeared to be in full swing for developing Spotts Dock with then Premier Hon. McKeeva Bush announcing the upgrades would range between $6 to $8 million.

The Progressives also announced plans for the development of the dock.

But those plans have faded Ms. Ebanks told Cayman 27.

“Further to the works completed in 2015 – 2016 fiscal that supported safety enhancements, PACI’s current budget does not support any immediate refurbishments at the Spotts dock,” said Ms. Ebanks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

