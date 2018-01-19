Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
NWDA focuses on TVET programmes

January 18, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
The National Work Force Development agency is pushing more focus on Technical Vocational Education Training services (TVET,) this after they say more jobs of particular skills need to be filled by Caymanians. Manager of Training and Development of the NWDA Dianne Conolly said that by partnering with private and public organisations apprentices get the training they need to be ready for the workforce. She said, “Currently the NWDA is partnering with the Department of Agriculture to offer an internship there.” Ms. Connolly said one student has already gone through the agriculture internship programme and is now waiting for word on whether he can continue working as an intern.

