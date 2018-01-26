NWDA says its apprenticeship partnership is working

A total of 27 young Caymanians are involved in training or apprenticeship programmes under the National Workforce Development Agency.

Officials say their efforts for training Caymanians in fields they know more Caymanians are needed are bearing fruit. We caught up with one of the seven companies involved in the programme, Health City Cayman Islands. Director of Marketing, Communication and Sales at Health City Shomari Scott said he is pleased with the quality of candidates sent for training. He said, “Once you show that you want to do what is necessary we would definitely give you the opportunity and the great thing is so far the NWDA through this programme has really given us some top-notch individuals to work with.”

Manager of Training and Development at NWDA Dianne Connolly said the medical field is just one area they are pursuing. She said, “We wanted to see more Caymanians access the medical field and we wanted to inform them of options available to them. This apprenticeship offered that to them.”

Ms Connolly urged other companies to reach out to the NWDA and partner with them to train young Caymanians.

