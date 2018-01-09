Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Observatory director wants his legacy to continue

January 8, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The University College of the Cayman Islands is looking for a new President, but now it’s also in the market for a new Observatory director.

Dr. Bill Hrudey, the college’s observatory director, will be calling it a day soon and he says when he leaves the school, it gives him angst that no one will be there carry on the work he started for science in the university, from opening the observation building, to launching several STEM conferences.
“The efforts that I’ve made over the last 15 odd years, that they do not just fall from the wayside, that others will pick up on that theme and follow through and carry on,” said Dr. Hrudey.
Dr. Hrudey is leaving the university college due to his health and was recently awarded an MBE for his work in Cayman.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

