One man injured in armed robbery on West Bay Road

An early morning armed robbery today (17 January) sends one man to hospital nursing a head wound.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. this morning on West Bay Road.

Police say the victim and three other men were in a parking lot north of the Galleria Roundabout when two vehicles pulled up. Three males, one armed with a machete, and a female, exited and approached them.

They demanded cash. A struggle ensued and one of the four men sustained a small laceration to the back of his head. The culprits made off with some personal items. They fled in the same vehicles they came in. The injured man was treated and released from the Cayman Islands hospital. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

