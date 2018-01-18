Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

One man injured in armed robbery on West Bay Road

January 17, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

An early morning armed robbery today (17 January) sends one man to hospital nursing a head wound.
The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. this morning on West Bay Road.
Police say the victim and three other men were in a parking lot north of the Galleria Roundabout when two vehicles pulled up. Three males, one armed with a machete, and a female, exited and approached them.
They demanded cash. A struggle ensued and one of the four men sustained a small laceration to the back of his head. The culprits made off with some personal items. They fled in the same vehicles they came in. The injured man was treated and released from the Cayman Islands hospital. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: