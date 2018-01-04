Over 1,000 utilise Purple Ribbon Bus service over holiday season

Police say those who opted to not drink and drive this holiday season may have saved lives. On New Year’s one transport initiative helped over 1,000 people get home safely, regardless of what district they were from or heading to.

The Purple Ribbon Bus is a free designated driver service hosted by the National Drug Council for the past 17 years. Its aim- keep people who have been drinking from driving and with extra sponsorship, the service was expanded to Cayman Brac for the first time.

“When one consumes alcohol, you definitely lower your judgement, you impure these functions in the body and even though we may not feel that way it is what’s happening and we know that with all the research that has been done, but what we want to change with the Cayman community is obviously the responsibility,” said NDC Programme manager, Brenda Watson.

Mrs. Watson said the NDC partnered with approximately 100 establishments, which helped spread awareness of their initiative.

