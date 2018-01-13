More than 14,000 people were left in the dark this morning (12 January) in a power outage that spanned from George Town to East End. According to CUC the areas affected were all customers East from the South Sound substation. CUC said the outage occurred at 7:20 a.m. and power was restored to all customers 67 minutes later. CUC said a media statement on the cause of the outage would be issued this afternoon, but none was received up to air-time.
-
Share This!
Over 14,000 affected by power outage
January 12, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Man charged in Dr. Jones-Leslie’s death
January 12, 2018
News
Clifton Hunter High School career fair
January 12, 2018
News
Second man in drug theft at East End beach resort appears in court
January 12, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.