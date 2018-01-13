Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
News

Over 14,000 affected by power outage

January 12, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

More than 14,000 people were left in the dark this morning (12 January) in a power outage that spanned from George Town to East End. According to CUC the areas affected were all customers East from the South Sound substation. CUC said the outage occurred at 7:20 a.m. and power was restored to all customers 67 minutes later. CUC said a media statement on the cause of the outage would be issued this afternoon, but none was received up to air-time.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: