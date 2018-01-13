Over 14,000 affected by power outage

More than 14,000 people were left in the dark this morning (12 January) in a power outage that spanned from George Town to East End. According to CUC the areas affected were all customers East from the South Sound substation. CUC said the outage occurred at 7:20 a.m. and power was restored to all customers 67 minutes later. CUC said a media statement on the cause of the outage would be issued this afternoon, but none was received up to air-time.

