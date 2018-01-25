PAC honours civil servants for auditing improvements, Miller: “Continue to protect the public purse”

Usually civil servants face the firing line when they appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

But today (24 January) they were showered with praise for making positive strides toward better accountability for public spending.

A total of 30 government entities including departments and ministries were recognised for their efforts to improve transparency. Head of the Civil Service and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson welcomed the approach.

“The public deserves to know how their money is being spent, but also the public deserves a world-class public service and Mr. Chairman with your help and the help of the Committee we are going to achieve that,” said Mr. Manderson.

PAC chairman Ezzard Miller added, “And the best is yet to come is good enough for me. I will be looking out for better and best.”

The PAC honours come on the heels of positive feedback from the Auditor General’s office which recorded an increase positive audit opinions at government entities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

