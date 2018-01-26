Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

PAC zeroes in on port $$: Experts put it at a $150m – $180m price tag

January 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government’s spending on major capital investment projects came under the Public Accounts Committee microscope today (25 January) in the Legislative Assembly.
PAC chairman Ezzard Miller set his sights on Cayman’s cruise berthing and port facility questioning what really is its projected construction cost?
Those at the major capital investments office and public works say the private-public partnership outline business pegs the price tag under $200 million.
“The outline business case is a public document and it estimates the cruise berthing, this is the construction costs $150 million to $160 million,” said Max Jones, Head of Public Works. Mr Miller did not appear convinced, “You are saying your strategic business case for the two cruise piers, that you believe we can build two cruise piers in George Town harbour for between $150-$180 million?”

Mr. Jones replied, “Correct.”
Mr. Miller questioned the drop in price. He said it was previously projected to cost $250 million. But Mr. Jones said the new business case and new engineering input puts the cost lower.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: