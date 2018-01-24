Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Past, present and future: National Heroes Day honors 316 contributors to sports

January 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

National Heroes Day on 22 January saw 316 awardees recognized for their contributions to sports in Cayman in 5 different categories.

The annual cultural event took place in Heroes Square, George Town attended by a host of dignitaries including Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson. There were nine honorees in the ‘Early Pioneer’, 79 in ‘Pioneer’, 26 in ‘Emerging Pioneer’ categories; 168 ‘Long Service Certificates’, and 34 placed on the ‘Memorial Scroll’.

“My passion for sports runs deep because I believe it teaches discipline and teamwork” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. “I believe that any sporting activity is necessary to not only build character, but to also encourage a healthy lifestyle that contributes to the physical, mental and social well-being of any community, Sport also transcends borders, race, gender and social status. It is a universal language that possesses the power to uplift, entertain and unite us in celebration of the human spirit.” Mr. McLaughlin hosted the event along with Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, JP, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, and Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing. “A sport is not just a game; it is a means to learn self-control, discipline and dedication” said Mrs. O’Connor-Connolly. “It teaches us how to rise when we fall, and how to persevere even when the hurdle seems insurmountable.” Mr. Seymour praised all the awardees, as well the countless others who have contributed to sports over the years. “I offer my congratulations to every single one of you” he said. “Whether you are a competitor, coach, committee member, organiser, parent, volunteer, spectator or fan, I know how much time, effort and energy goes into supporting sports in the Cayman Islands.”

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

