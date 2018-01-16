Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Environment News

Patterns emerge in CCMI lionfish tracking study

January 15, 2018
Joe Avary
Scientists at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute said they are learning more about the day to day movements of the invasive lionfish.

Last year, tracking devices were surgically implanted into 30 lionfish in the initial phase of CCMI’s tagging project. Data was collected from 22 of these fish.

Dr. Alli Candelmo told Cayman 27 the lionfish don’t tend to move far horizontally along the reef, but through the tags, migratory patterns are beginning to emerge.

“There is a nice pattern to about half of our fish where they are doing sort of a two day cycle pattern down to 60 meters or so for a brief period of time, and then coming back up. And we think that maybe this is spawning behavior, so instead of going up into the water column to spawn they are actually going deep down onto the reef and then coming back up,” said Dr. Candelmo.

Dr. Candelmo told Cayman 27 knowing more about the lionfish’s migratory patterns could help cullers pick the optimum times to hunt.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

