A new man is set to take over the organisation representing Cayman’s businesses interest.

Paul Byles is in line to take over as Chamber of Commerce President.

Mr. Byles will officially take over as Chamber President on January 24th.

He’s taking over for outgoing President Kyle Broadhurst who will remain with the organisation.

Mr. Broadhurst served as the President for the past two years.

