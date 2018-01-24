Pension Department says its pension refund numbers rubbishes exodus claims

A total of 269 applications have been filed for pension refunds, that’s less than one percent of the current 23, 000 plus ex-pat workforce.

Pension department leaders say these figures put to rest claims last year of a mass exodus of workers due to the pension changes which kicked in on 31 December.

Deputy Director of Pensions Amy Wolliston said while the department noted a minor increase in pension refund applications in 2017 over 2016 there is no upsurge of workers quitting their jobs and pulling out their pensions from Cayman.

“Thus far, based on the numbers we have seen there has only been an increase of 68 applications compared to the same time last year, there has been a slight increase, but not a significant increase thus far,” said Ms. Wolliston.

Ms. Wolliston said no dollar figure for the total amount to be refunded is available. She said so far only one of the three criteria needed to get refunds have been met and that’s termination of employment.

