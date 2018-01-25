Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Pensions Department warns “Employers, pay your contributions”

January 24, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A total of 13 employers are now before the courts for failing to pay pension contributions, but those at the Labour and Pensions Department say there are more delinquent employers out there.
Pensions Deputy Director Amy Wolliston says cases of delinquent employers often do not make it to the courts. She said they are addressed before that step is taken.
But she is reminding employers that under the new law changes the penalties are not just fines.
“One of the avenues that is now available to the judiciary is for imprisonment so some of the fines actually, let’s say a $20,000 fine or both and it is up to the Judiciary to decide what would be the appropriate fine,” she said.
Ms. Wolliston is urging workers to pay attention to their pay slips and pension payment statements to ensure payments are being made.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

