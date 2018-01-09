Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Police appeal for help to locate two missing people

January 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating two missing people 56-year-old James Orville Ebanks of West Bay and 16-year-old Roseanna Redden.
Mr. Ebanks was reported missing Friday (5 January.) He was last seen at his home in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between Friday 29 December and Saturday 30 December.
He is described as 5 ft 10 inches tall, slim build, with black low-cut hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim pants when he was last seen.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for Bodden Town teenager Roseanna Redden. She went missing last Wednesday (3 January.)
She was last seen leaving the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is of dark complexion and is about 5 ft 9″ tall. She was last seen carrying a black bag and wearing a black hoodie and dark coloured jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or West Bay police station at 949-3999 or George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

