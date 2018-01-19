Police break down what happens to wild dogs removed from Cayman’s streets

The RCIPS and Department of Agriculture are partnering to remove the threat of wild dogs roaming Cayman’s streets but many of our viewers have asked, what happens to the dogs after being removed from the streets?

Police say last year 213 reports were made about strays or dangerous dogs and for 2018 13 reports have been made including one that bit a cyclist last Thursday.

Today (18 January) police media relations officer Jodi-Ann Powery assured the animals are treated humanely.

“The dog is rehabilitated and put up for adoption, however dogs that have one, bitten someone in the past or two have traits of a restricted animal those animals are put down,” said Mrs. Powery.

She also added that under section 39 of the Animal Law “owners of every dog are liable for any damages or injuries that their dogs inflict on any person, property or any other animal.”

She added preventative measures like educating dog owners on how to ensure their dogs are properly and humanely tethered to avoid incidents will also be pursued.

