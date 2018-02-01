Police clearance webpage remains down

Cayman’s online police clearance application webpage remains down Wednesday (31 January) after a person’s personal information was compromised.

Cayman 27 broke the story Tuesday (30 January), detailing how someone reported being able to see someone else’s passport and personal information while using the site.

The e-Government Unit confirmed what it called a “technical glitch” with a single user on the site, but said it was not hacked.

It’s unclear when the page will return online.

One point to clarify, the e-Government Unit is actually under the remit of the Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Ministry. We reported originally it falls under the Cabinet Office, as that’s what it says on the Government website.

