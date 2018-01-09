Police Inspector appears in court for alleged hit and run

A police officer on required leave appears in court after police say he was involved in a hit and run.

Former head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit Adrian Barnett faces charges of dangerous driving, driving while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident and misleading the police.

Police say he was off duty on 8 June when he was involved in a two-car collision near Hurley’s roundabout and allegedly left the scene.

Mr. Barnett has been on suspension since 13 June last year.

His police bail was extended today and he was asked to return 15 January.

