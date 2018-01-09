Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Police Inspector appears in court for alleged hit and run

January 8, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A police officer on required leave appears in court after police say he was involved in a hit and run.

Former head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit Adrian Barnett faces charges of dangerous driving, driving while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident and misleading the police.

Police say he was off duty on 8 June when he was involved in a two-car collision near Hurley’s roundabout and allegedly left the scene.

Mr. Barnett has been on suspension since 13 June last year.

His police bail was extended today and he was asked to return 15 January.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: