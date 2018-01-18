Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Crime News

Police issue dog warning after man bitten by ferocious stray

January 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they are teaming up with the Department of Agriculture to clam down an upsurge in ferocious dog reports. This after a man was bitten by a stray dog in West Bay last week.
Police say that incident is one of eight ferocious dogs reports they have investigated since the start of the year.
In that incident, police say the man was attacked by three strays while riding his bike near finch drive last Thursday (11 January.) He was bitten on his ankle. Police and DOA Animal Control captured all three stray dogs the following day.
Police said last year they responded to 142 reports of ferocious dogs, 39 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 32 stray dogs reports. So far for 2018, there have been eight reports of ferocious dogs, 2 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 3 reports of stray dogs.

