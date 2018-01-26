Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Crime News

Police K-9 Shadow finds ganja, West Bay man arrested

January 25, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One police dog’s sharp sense of smell uncovers a quantity of ganja in West Bay yesterday (24 January.)
Police are crediting police K-9 Shadow with the find that landed a 38-year-old West Bay man in hot water with the law.
According the RCIPS yesterday officers conducted a drug operation near a business place on King Road in West Bay. They said when they arrived a man was attempting to dispose of an item containing ganja. Shadow and an officer searched the immediate area and recovered more ganja in different locations.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.
He was later released on police bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

