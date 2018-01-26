Police K-9 Shadow finds ganja, West Bay man arrested

One police dog’s sharp sense of smell uncovers a quantity of ganja in West Bay yesterday (24 January.)

Police are crediting police K-9 Shadow with the find that landed a 38-year-old West Bay man in hot water with the law.

According the RCIPS yesterday officers conducted a drug operation near a business place on King Road in West Bay. They said when they arrived a man was attempting to dispose of an item containing ganja. Shadow and an officer searched the immediate area and recovered more ganja in different locations.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

He was later released on police bail.

