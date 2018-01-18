Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police make 10 DUI arrests over weekend

January 17, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police nab 10 drunk drivers over the weekend as they continued their traffic enforcement operations island-wide. Among those arrested was a 24-year-old East End man. He was held on Saturday (13 January) around 3 p.m. as he entered his car with a cup with an alcoholic beverage in his hand and attempted drive. He faces 6 DUI related charges including suspicion of DUI and consuming alcohol in a vehicular conveyance.

Also on Saturday, police arrested a man found sleeping in a parked car in South Sound. When he was awakened by officers he appeared unsteady on his feet. He was tested and had blood alcohol level of 0.219%. He was arrested and later bailed. Police say while part of their aim is to catch such individuals before they can cause a tragedy and they remind the public the only safe solution is for those who drink to simply not drive.

