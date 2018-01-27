Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Police make arrests after ganja bust at sea

January 26, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

A high-speed chase from the air and the sea leads to the arrest of 3 men and the seizure of large quantities of ganja yesterday morning (25 January.)

Two other men were arrested today (26 January) in connection with the same incident.
Police said around 4:30 yesterday morning officers from the Joint Marine Unit came upon two vessels acting suspiciously near the North Sound entrance, they say the two vessels spotted officers and tried to escape.
With assistance from the air operations unit officers’ pursued one vessel, it was abandoned in shallow water close to Uncle Bob Road in West Bay.
They recovered a large quantity of ganja and arrested three men, the second vessel made off to sea.
Two men, one from West Bay, the other from Jamaica were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja and human smuggling.
Police said today officers from Customs and the RCIPS detained three Jamaican nationals on a canoe in Cayman Brac, it’s believed to be the second vessel that fled yesterday.
The men are aged 33, 29 and 31 and they were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja into Grand Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: