Police make arrests after ganja bust at sea

A high-speed chase from the air and the sea leads to the arrest of 3 men and the seizure of large quantities of ganja yesterday morning (25 January.)

Two other men were arrested today (26 January) in connection with the same incident.

Police said around 4:30 yesterday morning officers from the Joint Marine Unit came upon two vessels acting suspiciously near the North Sound entrance, they say the two vessels spotted officers and tried to escape.

With assistance from the air operations unit officers’ pursued one vessel, it was abandoned in shallow water close to Uncle Bob Road in West Bay.

They recovered a large quantity of ganja and arrested three men, the second vessel made off to sea.

Two men, one from West Bay, the other from Jamaica were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja and human smuggling.

Police said today officers from Customs and the RCIPS detained three Jamaican nationals on a canoe in Cayman Brac, it’s believed to be the second vessel that fled yesterday.

The men are aged 33, 29 and 31 and they were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja into Grand Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

