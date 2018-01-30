Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime News

Police nab 31 on warrants, warns others to sort out their court business

January 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The RCIPS is sounding a warning to members of the public on outstanding warrants or oweing court fines to resolve them now or face police action.
This after they executed 31 warrants last Thursday (25 January) during an operation.
According to RCIPS the operation ran from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. They say officers executed warrants from failing to pay fines to failing to appear in court for various offences like theft, possession of cocaine and dangerous driving.
Police say they will be continuing with their warrant exercises and are reminding people on warrants that when a warrant is executed they will be taken into custody at the Fairbanks Detention Centre where they will be booked and either must pay a fine, be bailed or taken to court.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: