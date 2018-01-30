Police nab 31 on warrants, warns others to sort out their court business

The RCIPS is sounding a warning to members of the public on outstanding warrants or oweing court fines to resolve them now or face police action.

This after they executed 31 warrants last Thursday (25 January) during an operation.

According to RCIPS the operation ran from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. They say officers executed warrants from failing to pay fines to failing to appear in court for various offences like theft, possession of cocaine and dangerous driving.

Police say they will be continuing with their warrant exercises and are reminding people on warrants that when a warrant is executed they will be taken into custody at the Fairbanks Detention Centre where they will be booked and either must pay a fine, be bailed or taken to court.

