News

Police: Officer involved in report “of a domestic nature”

January 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police confirm one of Cayman’s finest was included in a report “of a domestic nature.”

Details are few at this time and an RCIPS spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter. The spokesperson would only confirm “police received a report of a domestic nature involving an officer.”

An online blog posted a story referring to a rumour the officer held his wife hostage. Police say the circumstances of the report are different than those described in that post.

They say they continue to investigate.

This comes less than a month after an auxiliary constable was suspended from duty after he was arrested following an alleged drunken assault at a Prospect home.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

