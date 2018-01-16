Police: Officer involved in report “of a domestic nature”

Police confirm one of Cayman’s finest was included in a report “of a domestic nature.”

Details are few at this time and an RCIPS spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter. The spokesperson would only confirm “police received a report of a domestic nature involving an officer.”

An online blog posted a story referring to a rumour the officer held his wife hostage. Police say the circumstances of the report are different than those described in that post.

They say they continue to investigate.

This comes less than a month after an auxiliary constable was suspended from duty after he was arrested following an alleged drunken assault at a Prospect home.

