Police: PTU vehicle crashes near Spotts Dock

January 31, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police say no injuries were reported Wednesday (31 January) following a single-vehicle crash appearing to involve a Public Transport Unit licensed vehicle. 

Police say after reviewing dash footage, a vehicle that appears to be a taxi or public bus made a U-turn into the path of oncoming traffic, causing an oncoming truck to veer across the road, stop on an embankment and turn over. 

Police say no RCIPS vehicle was involved. They say reports of a police car’s involvement circulating online are inaccurate. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

