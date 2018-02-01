Police: PTU vehicle crashes near Spotts Dock

Police say no injuries were reported Wednesday (31 January) following a single-vehicle crash appearing to involve a Public Transport Unit licensed vehicle.

Police say after reviewing dash footage, a vehicle that appears to be a taxi or public bus made a U-turn into the path of oncoming traffic, causing an oncoming truck to veer across the road, stop on an embankment and turn over.

Police say no RCIPS vehicle was involved. They say reports of a police car’s involvement circulating online are inaccurate.

The incident remains under investigation.

