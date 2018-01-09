Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Police register 32 accidents; 9 DUI’s all in the first weekend of 2018

January 8, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Nearly 10 vehicle crashes per day over the weekend and nine more arrests for driving under the influence has been recorded by the RCIPS at the end of the first weekend of 2018. Police today (8 January) call on the public to help them stop what they describe as high levels of intoxication from drivers on Cayman’s roads. Police say there were 32 crashes between Friday and Sunday. They also arrested 9 people for driving under the influence; including one who was four times over the legal limit. On Friday (5 January) night, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road.
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in that incident. The 17-year-old was found to be driving one of the vehicles without the owners’ consent and without a license. He was arrested and is on police bail. Police said in a statement today that their enforcement will continue even though the holidays are over. They say they can’t change behaviour by themselves and are urging the public to call them if they see an intoxicated person getting behind the wheel.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

