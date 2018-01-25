Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Police seek public’s help as Hayleigh Sciamonte goes missing

January 24, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Teenager Hayleigh Sciamonte, 13, has absconded from school and the police are seeking the public’s help to find her. The teen was last seen on Friday (19 January.) According to police Ms. Sciamonte attended John Gray High School last Friday, but absconded sometime later that morning and has not been seen by her caregivers since. Anyone with information her whereabouts are asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: