Police seek public’s help as Hayleigh Sciamonte goes missing

Teenager Hayleigh Sciamonte, 13, has absconded from school and the police are seeking the public’s help to find her. The teen was last seen on Friday (19 January.) According to police Ms. Sciamonte attended John Gray High School last Friday, but absconded sometime later that morning and has not been seen by her caregivers since. Anyone with information her whereabouts are asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

