Teenager Hayleigh Sciamonte, 13, has absconded from school and the police are seeking the public’s help to find her. The teen was last seen on Friday (19 January.) According to police Ms. Sciamonte attended John Gray High School last Friday, but absconded sometime later that morning and has not been seen by her caregivers since. Anyone with information her whereabouts are asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.
-
Share This!
Police seek public’s help as Hayleigh Sciamonte goes missing
January 24, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Culture • News • Politics
Cayman Airways claims 35% of 2017’s record arrival numbers
January 24, 2018
Business • News
Pensions Department warns “Employers, pay your contributions”
January 24, 2018
News
Two receive bravery award on Heroes Day
January 24, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.