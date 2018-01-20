Police still searching for missing West Bay residents

It’s been three weeks and still no sight of West Bay residents 56-year-old James Orville Ebanks and 39-year-old Edward Hendricks Hyde.

Both men remain unaccounted for and police are today (19 January) renewing their appeal for the public’s help to find them.

Mr. Ebanks was reported missing earlier this month. He was last seen at his home in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between Friday 29 December and Saturday 30 December 2017.

He is described as 5′ 10″ tall, slim build, with black hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim pants when he was last seen.

Meanwhile police said they are still searching Mr. Hendricks Hyde. He was the boater who went missing at sea last year. He was found off the coast of Mexico then and has gone missing again. Police said he was last seen by a work colleague on 29 December.

He is described as medium built, about 5′ 8″ in height. He is off mixed race and light in complexion.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or West Bay police station at 949-3999 or George Town police station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

