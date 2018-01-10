Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
News

Police warn public about fake utility workers

January 9, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Police are warning residents to be cautious when opening their doors to people claiming to be utility company workers. Police say over the past few days they have received reports of potential criminals trying to gain access to homes by posing as utility employees. They say most of the reports come from the Newlands and Savannah areas.

Police say the activity could be connected to suspected burglars. They advise residents that CUC employees for instance, normally, don’t enter residences unless there are extenuating circumstances, and all have official identification.

Anyone with information or who notices this type of activity is asked to call their local police station, the RCIPS anonymous tip line 949-7777 or the Miami-based crime stoppers tip line.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: