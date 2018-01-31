Premier’s full employment pledge unrealistic, says new Chamber President

Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles told Cayman 27 honest talk between government and the business community can help reduce unemployment. However, he said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s pledge for full employment is unrealistic.

Mr. Byles said there are myriad issues surrounding unemployment, the rate for Caymanians now sits at 6.2% percent.

He told Cayman 27 oftentimes those on opposite sides of the issue entrench themselves in very rigid positions. He said those with differing opinions need to come together face to face to find solutions that help Caymanian business owners and Caymanian employees, but he said realistic goals must be set.

“Obviously we cannot have zero unemployment, there’s no such thing on any planet. We are going to have some unemployment because the issues that lead to a person being unemployed are very complex and very diverse, they relate to lots of things not just somebody discriminating against them, and not just the fact that they are not prepared from an educational and training standpoint,” said Mr. Byles.

He told Cayman 27 the business community wants to see the unemployment rate as low as possible, but said anyone who promises 0% unemployment is simply playing politics.

