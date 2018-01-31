Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Premier’s full employment pledge unrealistic, says new Chamber President

January 30, 2018
Joe Avary
Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles told Cayman 27 honest talk between government and the business community can help reduce unemployment. However, he said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s pledge for full employment is unrealistic.

Mr. Byles said there are myriad issues surrounding unemployment, the rate for Caymanians now sits at 6.2% percent.

Paul Byles started his term as Chamber president this month. He takes the baton from Kyle Broadhurst

He told Cayman 27 oftentimes those on opposite sides of the issue entrench themselves in very rigid positions. He said those with differing opinions need to come together face to face to find solutions that help Caymanian business owners and Caymanian employees, but he said realistic goals must be set.

“Obviously we cannot have zero unemployment, there’s no such thing on any planet. We are going to have some unemployment because the issues that lead to a person being unemployed are very complex and very diverse, they relate to lots of things not just somebody discriminating against them, and not just the fact that they are not prepared from an educational and training standpoint,” said Mr. Byles.

He told Cayman 27 the business community wants to see the unemployment rate as low as possible, but said anyone who promises 0% unemployment is simply playing politics.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

