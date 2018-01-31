Project Purple: Helping at-risk youths

Today (30 January) we’re very excited to introduce a brand new segment to you called Project Purple.

A handful of at-risk youths recently were chosen for scholarships to attend Purple Dragon.

The idea get them involved in martial arts, regularly track their growth on several months and see how their lives improve over the three-year programme.

Today we introduce you to the first cohort to move through the programme they started in October.

Here at Cayman 27 we will be following the young people involved on a monthly basis.

The programme leaders continue to look for corporate teammates to help keep this programme going.

