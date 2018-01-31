Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Project Purple: Helping at-risk youths

January 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Today (30 January) we’re very excited to introduce a brand new segment to you called Project Purple.
A handful of at-risk youths recently were chosen for scholarships to attend Purple Dragon.
The idea get them involved in martial arts, regularly track their growth on several months and see how their lives improve over the three-year programme.
Today we introduce you to the first cohort to move through the programme they started in October.
Here at Cayman 27 we will be following the young people involved on a monthly basis.
The programme leaders continue to look for corporate teammates to help keep this programme going.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

