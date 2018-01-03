Prospect Council promotes recycling within the constituency

The Prospect Community Council is encouraging residents to do their part to keep the constituency clean.

Prospect Community Council Chairperson, Sabrina Turner says the group carries out of a lot of cleanups around the area and they have noticed trash being found too close to people’s homes. So the council has decided to educate residents about recycling to reduce the amount of waste in the community.

“You have to pass these receptacles on the way into your yard, why should it take a community group volunteering, picking up trash, from literally in the front of people’s entrances, why should it take that, so we feel that more education is needed,” said Ms. Turner.

Mrs. Turner said a lot of the litter in Prospect and other areas can be attributed to residents leaving their garbage in an area where animals can get to it.

