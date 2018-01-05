Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Public Library Service launches local book registry

January 4, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Local authors are being given a platform to be truly recognised here in Cayman.

The Public Library Service is compiling their first ever book registry for the Cayman Islands.

Its purpose is to keep Cayman informed about the literary works contributed by the authors in our community and to get to know more about the authors themselves.

Once completed the book registry will be printed and distributed around the island.

In order to complete the book registry published authors in Cayman are being encouraged to submit their information to the Public Library Service.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: