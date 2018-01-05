Public Library Service launches local book registry

Local authors are being given a platform to be truly recognised here in Cayman.

The Public Library Service is compiling their first ever book registry for the Cayman Islands.

Its purpose is to keep Cayman informed about the literary works contributed by the authors in our community and to get to know more about the authors themselves.

Once completed the book registry will be printed and distributed around the island.

In order to complete the book registry published authors in Cayman are being encouraged to submit their information to the Public Library Service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

