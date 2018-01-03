PWC Junior Tennis Circuit to open serve next week

The first round of the 2018 PWC Junior Tennis Circuit opens serve next week.
The tournament is slated for 12-14 January.
It will feature three singles divisions, 10-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and-under.
This one will be held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.
The next tournament will be held in late February at the Ritz-Carlton.
Here’s the full 2018 schedule:
12-14 January (CITC)
23-25 February (RTC)
13-15 April (CITC)
25-27 May (RTC)
24-26 August (RTC)
28-30 September (CITC)
