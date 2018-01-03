PWC Junior Tennis Circuit to open serve next week

The first round of the 2018 PWC Junior Tennis Circuit opens serve next week.

The tournament is slated for 12-14 January.

It will feature three singles divisions, 10-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and-under.

This one will be held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The next tournament will be held in late February at the Ritz-Carlton.

Here’s the full 2018 schedule:

12-14 January (CITC)

23-25 February (RTC)

13-15 April (CITC)

25-27 May (RTC)

24-26 August (RTC)

28-30 September (CITC)

