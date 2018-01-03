Sports

PWC Junior Tennis Circuit to open serve next week

January 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
The first round of the 2018 PWC Junior Tennis Circuit opens serve next week.

The tournament is slated for 12-14 January.

It will feature three singles divisions, 10-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and-under. 

This one will be held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The next tournament will be held in late February at the Ritz-Carlton. 

Here’s the full 2018 schedule: 

12-14 January (CITC)
23-25 February (RTC)
13-15 April (CITC)
25-27 May (RTC)
24-26 August (RTC)
28-30 September (CITC)
