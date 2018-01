Two RCIPS detectives are heading-up investigations the Turks and Caicos Islands after police shoot and kill a man. The RCIPS confirms the detectives were sent to TCI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting which occurred on New Year’s Day. Reports out of TCI say Lavern Smith was shot by a TCI officer in an alleged shoot-out. At this time it is unclear how long the detectives are expected to remain in the country.

