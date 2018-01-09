Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
RCIPS officers in BVI to return to Cayman soon

January 8, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Cayman’s remaining contingent of RCIPS officers deployed in the British Virgin Islands for hurricane relief efforts is set to return next week. The six officers have been there since December. Today (8 January) in a statement to Cayman 27 a police spokesperson said initially in December when the first relief responders were sent a total of 16 officers stayed in the BVI over 2 months now only six remain there. They are expected home on 15 January. Their return brings an end to Cayman’s hurricane relief deployment there unless more assistance is requested by authorities.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

