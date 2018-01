OfReg has released this week’s list of average fuel prices by service station throughout the Cayman Islands.

The five least expensive per imperial gallon include:

Jose’s…………………$4.22

Refuel…………………$4.23

Peanuts……………….$4.24

Brown’s……………….$4.24

4 Winds……………….$4.26

