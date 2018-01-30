Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Road works update: Decco installing remaining beams in underpass

January 29, 2018
Philipp Richter
Decco will be installing the remaining beams for the West Bay Road vehicular underpass.
This means the road between Lawrence Boulevard, West Bay Road and the Galleria Roundabout will be closed tonight from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m.

Traffic will be redirected onto the Esterley Tibbetts highway, it is expected to be completed by morning.
Those driving to and from east end may notice some construction work underway, the guard rail along the coastline is being expanded. The National Roads Authority said they are expanding the rail by 1-thousand feet going east, to create more safety for drivers commuting along the coast, they say the works are expected to be finished by the end of the week.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

AI

