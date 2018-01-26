Sailing: Capasso, Hider to represent Cayman at Opti Worlds in Cyprus

Cayman’s Matheo Capasso and George Hider will represent Cayman at the 2018 Optimist World Championships in Cyprus 27th August to 6th September. The duo finished 1st and 2nd after three qualifying races at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club.

The final race held Saturday 20th January determined which sailors will also represent Cayman at the North American World Championships in Mexico at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Mexico 24th June to 1st July. Joining Capasso and Hider will be Jasper Nielson (3rd overall) and Olivia Jackson (4th overall).

National sailing coach Raphael Harvey says he was impressed to all the sailors who competed.

“Congratulations to all the sailors that took part in the qualifiers, each sailor played an very important role in helping us find the top four best sailors for this year’s Optimist North Americans and Optimist World Championship. We wish them all the best; sail fast, sail smart and as the saying goes the rest will be history.”

Here’s a look at the final table:

1st Matheo Capasso (17pts)

2nd George Hider (27pts)

3rd Jasper Nielson (42pts)

4th Olivia Jackson (53pts)

5th James Costa (62pts)

6th Edmund Day (78pts)

7th Charlie Hunn (84pts)

8th Xavier Marshall (104pts)

9th Jayden Goddard (121pts)

10th Finn Richards (121pts)

