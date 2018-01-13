Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Second man in drug theft at East End beach resort appears in court

January 12, 2018
Felicia Rankin
The men accused of stealing packages of cocaine that washed ashore in front of an East End resort on Christmas Eve appeared in court today (12 January.)

Police say Fred McLaughlin and Marvin Grant, last month, partnered to make off with the drugs before police could arrive to confiscate them.

Mr. McLaughlin made his initial appearance today while Mr. Grant made his second.

Mr. McLaughlin faces charges of conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Mr. Grant returns to court on the 24 January for his bail application and again 26 January.

 

