Seymour assures Ministry is tackling garbage woes

DEH Director Roydell Carter’s leave and the questions surrounding it comes while his department tries to address residents’ concerns about a lack of timely garbage collections. Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour says his ministry is looking into buying four garbage trucks that would help address the growing garbage issue.

“Things are actually back to normal as we speak, we’ve just gotten communications from the department saying as of 9 o’clock this morning, things are back to normal.”

Minister Seymour said as of this week, garbage collection islandwide will be back on schedule and George Town resident Rhodell Collier is relieved.

“Sometimes it will be so much garbage, you don’t know what is there, it could be snakes, could be iguanas, could be anything, rats and the cockroaches, I personally know that they are there, because I see them, i used to see them, but thank god it’s all gone ,” said Mrs. Collier.

Mrs. Collier said trash stacked high all throughout the neighborhood creates an eyesore.

“It’s so much garbage that when you come to empty garbage, you can’t take it all at one time, you got to come back,” said Mrs. Collier.

Over the holidays the garbage situation came to a head with bulk waste cleanup being delayed and mechanical failures pushing neighborhood trash pickups behind. For Mrs. Collier the situation was unacceptable.

“If I was able to clean it, fix it good and stuff, but I am not able because I am a sick woman, but I thank the government for what they did,” said Mrs. Collier.

But Minister Seymour said his ministry is acquiring four new garbage collection trucks, to ease the situation so it will not be repeated.

“The fleet is actually 7 truck and at times 3 can go down at a time,” said Mr. Seymour.

The Department of Environmental Health has had collection teams working extra hours in areas that were overdue last week to resume normal service going forward.

Government says it will use the funds to purchase the four garbage trucks from the DEH’s budget. For 2018, the DEH had 1.8 million to spend on collection and disposal of waste and litter control.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

