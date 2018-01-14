Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Small craft warning in effect for Sunday (14 January)

January 14, 2018
Kevin Morales
Rough seas with waves between six and eight feet Sunday (14 January) prompt the National Weather Service to issue a small craft warning, according to the NWS daily forecast bulletin.

The forecast calls for northerly winds of 20-25 knots. The rough seas are expected mainly along the west and north coasts.

Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40-percent chance of showers and possible thunder are also expected. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

