Small craft warning in effect for Sunday (14 January)

Rough seas with waves between six and eight feet Sunday (14 January) prompt the National Weather Service to issue a small craft warning, according to the NWS daily forecast bulletin.

The forecast calls for northerly winds of 20-25 knots. The rough seas are expected mainly along the west and north coasts.

Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40-percent chance of showers and possible thunder are also expected. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

